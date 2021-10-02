"Very, very uncomfortable" - WWE veteran reacts to Seth Rollins' home invasion segment on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Last night, Seth Rollins invaded Edge's home to further push the angle between the two. However, former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell wasn't a big fan of the segment.

Edge and Seth Rollins were set to confront each other on last night's episode of WWE SmackDown. However, after Edge made his way to the ring, Rollins was nowhere to be found. This was all planned as Rollins appeared on the titantron and seemed to be outside Edge's house.

Seth entered The Copelands' home and did a small tour as the camera followed him. Rollins inspected family photos, personal items and even went through the fridge. Fans last saw Rollins enjoying an apple as he sat in Edge's living room.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell had some interesting thoughts regarding the segment:

"[The segment was] very, very uncomfortable. I was watching it and I went 'Oh my God'. I don't know what to think about it. It kind of fits Seth, but almost too much, because there's heat and then there's this go-away heat. Like I didn't want to see that but I couldn't look away either," said Dutch Mantell.

Seth Rollins and Edge are currently 1-1 against each other

At WWE Money in the Bank, Edge challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. The Rated R Superstar almost won the match, but Seth Rollins interfered and cost him the match. The latter was upset that the Hall of Famer had taken his place as the challenger for the title.

This spun off into a rivalry between the two, with callbacks to the 2014 segment where Seth Rollins threatened to break Edge's neck. They collided for the first time at SummerSlam, where Edge picked up the win.

However, the rivalry wasn't over as Seth Rollins challenged Edge once more at Super SmackDown. The 'Friday Night Messiah' picked up the win and tied his record against the Hall of Fam

It seems that the two will meet once more in a match. Who do you think will gain the upper hand in their final encounter? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

