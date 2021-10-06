"The day wrestling died for me" - Ex-WWE Superstar disliked Goldberg's controversial win

Ethan Carter III (EC3) recently expressed that he wasn't a fan of how WWE booked 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt to lose to Goldberg in 2020.

Wyatt's on-screen alter-ego unsuccessfully defended his Universal Championship against the WWE legend during last year's Super ShowDown event. The match took place in Saudi Arabia, resulting in fan backlash, as Goldberg's three-minute victory caused a massive blow to The Fiend's momentum.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, EC3 praised Bray Wyatt for pushing creative boundaries throughout his career. The former WWE Superstar highlighted how "wrestling died" for him when The Fiend lost to Goldberg.

“I remember, I would call this the day wrestling died for me, I wasn’t even there, when he ('The Fiend' Bray Wyatt) just got beat by Goldberg. I’ve watched this man work so hard, and be so unique, and be so creative, and do so many different things, and take it upon himself developing something so special, to have it just thrown away by someone’s decision," said EC3.

Goldberg's Universal Championship reign in 2020 lasted only 37 days, as he lost the gold to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36.

EC3's prediction for Bray Wyatt's post-WWE career

Bray Wyatt's lengthy tenure with the company came to an end on July 31, 2021. His 90-day non-compete clause will be over by the end of October.

Following the former world champion's surprise release from WWE, fans and critics have speculated about his professional wrestling future.

Back in August, EC3 gave his prediction for Wyatt's character via Twitter:

ecIII @therealec3 @GentlemanJervis @WWEBrayWyatt He will transcend into his final and most powerful form @GentlemanJervis @WWEBrayWyatt He will transcend into his final and most powerful form

Also Read

Adam Scherr (fka Braun Strowman) recently defeated EC3 during Free The Narrative II — a cinematic style pay-per-view. In the latter's Wrestling Inc. interview, he also mentioned that Bray Wyatt inspired his 'Control Your Narrative' movement.

So now the question is, should Wyatt participate in a similar cinematic match at some point down the road? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Vince Russo isn't a fan of Becky Lynch's promo skills. He explains why here.

Edited by Kaushik Das

LIVE POLL Q. Were you a fan of Goldberg defeating The Fiend at WWE Super ShowDown? Yes. It was definitely the right decision. No. It negatively affected The Fiend's momentum. 11 votes so far