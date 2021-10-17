Edge breaks character with heartfelt praise for Seth Rollins

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has taken to Twitter to praise on-screen rival, Seth Rollins.

The Rated-R Superstar is set to step inside the deadly structure of Hell in a Cell against Seth Rollins at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel 2021 pay-per-view. Ahead of their match, Edge took to Twitter to share a picture from his iconic tag team match with Christian against The Hardy Boys. He then broke character to praise Seth Rollins, claiming that the latter will go down as one of the best to ever do it.

"22 years ago today we starting truly carving our path in the first tag team ladder match. 22 years later I’m about to face off with a talent who will go down as one of the best to do it. In Hell in A Cell. One helluva ride," wrote Edge in his tweet.

The match referred to above between Edge and Christian against Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy took place 22 years ago at No Mercy 1999. It was the first-ever tag team ladder match in WWE history, and it eventually led to the iconic three-way match between these two teams and The Dudleys at WrestleMania 2000.

The rivalry between Edge and Seth Rollins has become highly personal and heated

Edge vs. Seth Rollins was once a dream feud and match for many fans. What once seemed to be a "what if" scenario turned into reality earlier this year as the two WWE Superstars started a rivalry on SmackDown.

With some interesting history to build on, WWE did a great job in fleshing out this feud. The two first faced off at WWE SummerSlam earlier this year in what was considered by many to be the match of the night.

It was Edge who picked up the victory after an intense back-and-forth match. A few weeks later, the two again squared off on SmackDown, with Seth Rollins emerging victorious this time.

The rivalry has now become a lot more personal and heated, especially after Rollins invaded Edge's house and threatened to hurt his family. To settle things once and for all, the two will now step inside Hell in a Cell at WWE Crown Jewel 2021. Fans are excited to see what magic these two can produce this time, especially with such an exciting and dangerous stipulation involved.

