"It woulda been special" - Edge reacts to WWE Legend naming him as a dream opponent

According to Edge, a battle between Bret "The Hitman" Hart and the Rated-R Superstar would have been a special match.

Edge made a shocking return to in-ring competition in 2020 following a nine-year absence. He has accomplished a lot in his career and has battled many renowned names from different generations. Bret Hart was one of the legends that many fans would've loved to see him face.

During a Q&A session on Canada’s Walk of Fame’s Instagram stories, The Hitman named Edge as one of the superstars he wished he could've shared the ring with in the past.

A fan posted the video of Hart talking about his dream opponents on Twitter, tagging Edge in the post. The former WWE Champion responded by stating it was one of the best professional compliments he could have received, and the match would have been special.

"From sitting in the audience of The Dini Petty Show in 92 to this. One of the best professional compliments I could receive. Also that match? Man, it woulda been special," said Edge.

Edge is scheduled to go one-on-one with The Miz at WWE Day 1

Edge's last feud in WWE was with Seth Rollins which was settled inside the Hell in a Cell structure at Crown Jewel. The two superstars put on three entertaining bouts, with the first one taking place at SummerSlam.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently began a new feud with The Miz. A match between the two veterans was made official for the upcoming Day 1 pay-per-view in January next year.

It's been speculated that Edge's wife Beth Phoenix, who left the NXT commentary booth, could also be involved in the feud. Especially since Miz's wife, Maryse, recently made her return to Monday Night RAW.

It won't be surprising if the match ends up becoming a mixed-tag team match pitting the two couples against each other.

Do you think a match between Edge and Bret Hart would have been special? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

