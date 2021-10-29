"Can we have her in Saudi Arabia?"- Edge's request to Vince McMahon for WWE Crown Jewel match revealed

WWE Hall of Famer Edge collided with Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell at Crown Jewel, officiated by SmackDown referee Jessika Carr. According to Carr, it was the Rated-R Superstar's idea for her to oversee the bout.

She made history that night by becoming the first woman to referee in Saudi Arabia and the first female to officiate a Hell in a Cell match in WWE. She is also recognized as the first full-time female referee in the company.

During a recent interaction with D-Von Dudley on his Table Talk podcast, Jessika Carr revealed that Edge asked Vince McMahon if she could come for the Hell in a Cell match in Saudi Arabia. The Rated-R Superstar was very impressed with her during his SummerSlam match against Seth Rollins.

“Edge was all about giving me an opportunity to learn, to be in the ring with someone that has gone through all the things he has in his career. That was that first step of doing it at SummerSlam and I stepped up to the plate, obviously, of doing all the things and got a lot of kudos from that and that was amazing. The second chapter of that was Madison Square Garden, and that was very shocking because Charles [Robinson] was there and I don’t know whose decision that was or what the story was with that, but to then be at Madison Square Garden and have Edge vs Seth was a tip of the hat," she added. "I stepped up to the plate at Madison Square Garden and it was literally standing in Gorilla with Edge and Edge asking Vince, ‘Can we have her in Saudi Arabia’. Vince was like, ‘Yeah, I think we can make that happen," said Jessika. (H/T Fightful)

Edge congratulated Jessika Carr for making history at WWE Crown Jewel

Edge and Seth Rollins had a great match at Crown Jewel, and Jessika Carr did her job perfectly as the referee. The Rated-R Superstar came out victorious by pinning Rollins after hitting him with a vicious curb stomp on a steel chair.

In the aftermath, Edge took to social media to praise and congratulate Jessika Carr for doing an excellent job in Saudi Arabia. You can check it out below:

Edge and Seth Rollins' feud is seemingly over, as the latter is now contesting Big E's WWE Championship. However, the duo's feud was undoubtedly one of the highlights of WWE this year.

