"I’m having just as much fun" - Edge responds to a fan's heartfelt message after WWE RAW

Edge was recently thanked by a member of the WWE Universe for completing his childhood. The fan posted a video of The Rated-R Superstar's entrance from this week's RAW and sent a heartfelt message to the Hall of Famer.

In response to the tweet, the former World Champion replied by stating he is having the time of his life. The Hall of Famer concluded his message by stating that he hoped the fan enjoyed this week's episode of RAW.

“Trust me dude I’m having just as much fun. Hope you had a blast tonight,” wrote Edge.

Here is Edge's heartwarming response to the fan:

Edge is currently in a feud against The Miz on WWE RAW

Edge is currently engaged in a feud with The Miz on RAW. In recent weeks, the pair have engaged in a war of words and the Rated-R Superstar humiliated Miz and his wife Maryse before Day 1.

On the 27th December episode of RAW, The Miz appeared alongside Maryse as the couple renewed their vows. However, the situation took an unfortunate turn when the couple was drenched in a 'brood bath' by Edge.

At Day 1, Edge defeated The Miz with help from his wife Beth Phoenix. The two couples will now collide at the Royal Rumble.

On this week's episode of RAW, The Hall of Famer was joined by his wife on Cutting Edge. The duo seemed confident regarding their chances against The Miz and Maryse.

The Miz taunted the GRIT couple as they went back-and-forth on the mic, the two teams now prepare for a huge collision at the Premium Live Event.

