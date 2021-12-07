Edge's match confirmed for WWE Day 1

Edge is set to face The Miz at the first pay-per-view of 2022 after the two-time WWE Champion challenged him to a match at Day 1.

The feud between the two started last week when The Rated-R Superstar was confronted by The A-Lister and his wife Maryse on his return.

This week's edition of Miz TV saw the host calling out Edge. The Dancing With The Stars participant said he can’t get over the fact that the Hall of Famer paid him a compliment. The Miz mentioned that this isn’t like him, and he can’t help but wonder if The Ultimate Opportunist is just a shell of his former self.

He said he has surpassed Edge in every way, and 2022 will be his year, and he can’t think of a better way to kick it off than beating The Rated-R Superstar at Day 1. The match was later made official by WWE on Twitter.

Edge was last seen in action at WWE Crown Jewel

The Rated-R Superstar's match against The Miz at Day 1 will be his first bout in more than two months. He was last seen inside the squared circle at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia when he faced Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell.

The Ultimate Opportunist has made sporadic appearances on WWE television ever since his return at Royal Rumble in 2020. He won the prestigious battle royal the following year after being the first entrant in the match.

Edge's second run with Vince McMahon's promotion has been nothing short of extraordinary with the former world champion involved in heated feuds with Seth Rollins, Randy Orton and Roman Reigns.

Wrestle Views @TheWrestleViews Edge’s Since Coming Out Of Retirement:



Return at Royal Rumble 2020



Feud with Randy Orton



Won the 2021 Royal Rumble



Main Event of Wrestlemania



Two excellent matches with Seth Rollins



If the verbal war between The Miz and Edge is any indication, fans can surely expect even greater things this time from the 11-time world champion.

What do you think about Edge's match with The Miz at Day 1? Share your thoughts in the comment box below!

