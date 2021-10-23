Photo: Edge shows off graphic scars after Hell in a Cell match

Hall of Famer Edge showed off his scars in a photo posted by WWE shortly after his Hell In A Cell win over Seth Rollins.

Edge and Seth Rollins' rivalry reached a boiling point on the road to Crown Jewel. Rollins invaded Edge's home, pushing the Rated-R Superstar to his limits. The two men finally collided inside Hell In A Cell. Edge came out victorious but took a brutal beating from Rollins.

WWE's official Instagram handle later posted a graphic image of Edge's back. Fans can see the toll Hell in a Cell took on Edge's body. You can check out the photo HERE. [Please be aware that the image you're about to see is graphic]

Edge is still among the best in the industry

Edge retired from active competition a decade ago. No one in their wildest dreams would've imagined at the time that the WWE Hall of Famer would make a huge return nine years later.

Edge was a surprise entrant in the 2020 Royal Rumble match and almost won. He then had a heated feud with fellow WWE veteran Randy Orton. In their "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" at Backlash 2020, the Hall of Famer was injured and took a break.

Since his return, Edge has feuded with Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. He fought the latter at SummerSlam and on an episode of SmackDown.

Edge won their feud by pinning Rollins inside Hell in a Cell. He is now a RAW-exclusive superstar and has a long list of dream matches ahead of him.

Interestingly, Rollins is also on RAW following the 2021 WWE Draft. Will Rollins target Edge again?

