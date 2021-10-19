Photo: Edge shows off incredible physique ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Hall of Famer Edge steps into the ring against Seth Rollins once again this Thursday at Crown Jewel, and it's clear that the 47-year-old is prepared.

The Rated-R Superstar has been involved in a deeply personal feud with Rollins, and the score between both men stands at 1-1.

Ahead of his Hell in a Cell match against Rollins in the Middle East in just three days, Edge shared an image on his Instagram page showing that he is in the shape of his career.

As part of the update, the Rated-R Superstar also noted that he had been able to rest and recharge his batteries ahead of his clash with the former WWE Champion.

"Found my own little private beach today. Mini vacation done. Battery charged. Time to get to work," said Edge.

Edge vs. Seth Rollins on WWE TV

Edge's feud with Seth Rollins dates back to 2014 when Rollins was Mr. Money in the Bank and looked to Stomp the WWE Hall of Famer on his briefcase.

Edge was used as part of the storyline between Rollins and Cena since, at the time, it was believed he wouldn't be cleared to return.

Seven years later, both men crossed paths on SmackDown and the company was able to pick up where they left off.

This has become one of the most personally fuelled feuds in WWE in recent months. Even though the two men faced off at SummerSlam and The Rated-R Superstar was able to come out on top, it was clear that the feud was far from over.

The Messiah defeated Edge on the September 10th edition of SmackDown, which saw the latter be stretchered out of the arena.

Also Read

Rollins has since invaded Edge's house and has threatened his family, leaving the WWE Hall of Famer with little choice but to challenge the star to a Hell in a Cell match at Crown Jewel.

Both men were recently drafted over to Monday Night RAW as part of the WWE Draft, so it is worth noting that their feud doesn't have to come to an end on Thursday night.

Paul Heyman hinted to Sportskeeda that someone may join Roman Reigns' stable. Click here for more.

Edited by Alan John

LIVE POLL Q. Will Edge defeat Rollins at Crown Jewel? Yes No 11 votes so far