Finn Balor teases epic showdown with record-breaking champion

WWE RAW Superstar Finn Balor was not seen on tonight's episode of the Red brand as he was busy entertaining fans on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean. At a live event in Leeds, UK, Balor teased a match with WALTER of NXT UK.

It was recently revealed by WWE that the former NXT UK Champion, who held the title for a record-breaking 870 days, will join main-roster superstars for their European tour.

In a photo uploaded by Twitter user "harljohnny0", The Prince can be seen taunting WALTER while the latter was making his way to the back following his match.

Has Finn Balor faced WALTER before?

While Finn Balor has crossed paths with WALTER and Imperium in the past when the former returned to NXT for a brief period, the two superstars never got the opportunity to face each other in the ring.

In early 2020 when it looked like that the fans would be treated to an epic showdown between the two European superstars at NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin, the pay-per-view event was unfortunately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Balor has made it clear in previous interviews that WALTER is an opponent that he pretty much wants to face somewhere down the line.

The Ring General lost the NXT UK title to Ilja Dragunov a few months ago at TakeOver 36 but recently his comrades at Imperium - Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel became the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

If their interaction at the live event in Leeds was any indication, WWE might be planning to do a Finn Balor vs. WALTER match in the future. Whether or not the company will deliver on that promise remains to be seen.

