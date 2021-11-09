×
Create
Notifications

Finn Balor teases epic showdown with record-breaking champion

Finn Balor has been teasing a match with the WWE Superstar for almost a year
Finn Balor has been teasing a match with the WWE Superstar for almost a year
Shubham Roy
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon 1
Modified Nov 09, 2021 10:28 AM IST
News

WWE RAW Superstar Finn Balor was not seen on tonight's episode of the Red brand as he was busy entertaining fans on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean. At a live event in Leeds, UK, Balor teased a match with WALTER of NXT UK.

It was recently revealed by WWE that the former NXT UK Champion, who held the title for a record-breaking 870 days, will join main-roster superstars for their European tour.

In a photo uploaded by Twitter user "harljohnny0", The Prince can be seen taunting WALTER while the latter was making his way to the back following his match.

Just have to get this out there, this is what was teased at #WWELeeds. We could be getting Walter vs Balor finally ahhhh #WWE https://t.co/yuGj5vNZek

Has Finn Balor faced WALTER before?

While Finn Balor has crossed paths with WALTER and Imperium in the past when the former returned to NXT for a brief period, the two superstars never got the opportunity to face each other in the ring.

In early 2020 when it looked like that the fans would be treated to an epic showdown between the two European superstars at NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin, the pay-per-view event was unfortunately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"@WalterAUT is the match that has escaped me for a couple years now."@FinnBalor vs. WALTER?! YES PLEASE!#NXTUK https://t.co/oERLOo2m6E

However, Balor has made it clear in previous interviews that WALTER is an opponent that he pretty much wants to face somewhere down the line.

The Ring General lost the NXT UK title to Ilja Dragunov a few months ago at TakeOver 36 but recently his comrades at Imperium - Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel became the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

ALSO READArticle Continues below

If their interaction at the live event in Leeds was any indication, WWE might be planning to do a Finn Balor vs. WALTER match in the future. Whether or not the company will deliver on that promise remains to be seen.

Fans! What does wrestling legend Dutch Mantell think of the recent WWE releases? Find out here.

Edited by Kaushik Das
comments icon 1
comments icon1 comment
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी