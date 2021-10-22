Former RETRIBUTION member claims that he will back up Brock Lesnar following his loss to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel

Former RETRIBUTION member Shane Thorne has admitted that he will back up Brock Lesnar following his loss to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. Taking to Twitter, Thorne asked Lesnar not to worry, as he promised to back him up the next time around.

At Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar failed to win the WWE Universal Championship from The Tribal Chief in an incredible match between the pair.

In the aftermath of the main event of Crown Jewel, several members of the WWE Universe and other WWE Superstars took to social media to react to the outcome of the match.

One of the more interesting reactions was from Thorne, who tweeted out the following for The Beast Incarnate.

A few months ago, Thorne was part of the RETRIBUTION faction alongside the likes of Mustafa Ali and others. Thorne was known as Slapjack while being a part of the faction.

Following the end of RETRIBUTION's tenure, Thorne was off WWE programming for months. However, he recently made his return to SmackDown and competed in a dark match on the July 16 episode, under his real name.

Brock Lesnar was unable to capture the WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel

At Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns took each other the limit. The two men once again shared the squared circle with one another on a big stage and eventually, it was The Tribal Chief who retained his title yet again.

Reigns' manager Paul Heyman, who was at ringside, threw the Universal Title in the ring. It led to both Reigns and Lesnar getting a hold of the belt, while The Beast Incarnate did get the upper hand over Reigns, it once again came down to The Usos.

Jimmy and Jey entered the ring and landed dual superkicks on Lesnar, which was followed by Reigns hitting his rival with the title and getting the pinfall victory.

