"One of the cheapest guys ever" - Gerald Brisco reveals all about WWE legend [Exclusive]

WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco recently spoke about his friend and WWE legend Tony Garea.

During his 36 year tenure with WWE, Brisco donned many hats, including both on-screen and off-screen roles. He most famously was as part of Vince McMahon's Stooges during the Attitude Era alongside Pat Patterson.

In the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Brisco was interviewed by Dr. Chris Featherstone about various topics, one of them being about Garea. The WWE Hall of Famer joked that all the stories about him being cheap were true.

"One of the cheapest guys I've ever traveled on the road with (laughs). All the stories about Tony Garea being cheap are true. None of them are false, none of them are close to being false. The only falsity in the stories is they didn't tell how cheap he really is.", Gerald Brisco said.

He further went on to describe his first meeting with Garea in New Zealand.

"I met Tony Garea in 1970 or 1971 in Auckland, New Zealand. He was young and just starting, he was a rugby superstar over there. We're going walking downtown in Auckland, New Zealand, he was like Elvis Presley walking in Vegas. Tony had that thick wavy hair and my god, I still hate him, I know hate's a strong word but have you ever seen a man his age with all that hair, he's gotta be 116 years old, I don't know what DNA he stole it from. I love Tony Garea to death, damn, he and I share the same birthday, same birthday Dr. Chris, he was born in New Zealand, I was born in Oklahoma, if we come down to the time difference and time zones and all that stuff, he's older than me. It's our story, we're sticking to it."

Gerald Brisco was a former WWE 24/7 Champion

Both Gerald Brisco and Pat Patterson returned to television during the Raw Reunion show in 2019.

Brisco pinned Patterson to be crowned the new WWE 24/7 champion. However, he lost the title to Kelly Kelly soon after.

