“That match was considered awful” - WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco opens up about some of his worst matches [Exclusive]

WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco recently opened up on some of the best and worst matches he has helped put together in WWE.

Brisco enjoyed a long run with the company; he worked there for 36 years before he was released this past September. During this tenure, he reflected on some of the most memorable matches he worked on as an agent.

In the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Brisco spoke to Dr. Chris Featherstone about the iconic showdown between WWE Hall of Famers, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Bret Hart at Wrestlemania 13. He credited the two superstars for the legendary double turn in the bout.

"Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bret Hart at Wrestlemania 13...it kind of changed the course of our direction, for years and years," said Brisco. "I thought that was a good match. I'm going to give credit to the two of the best talents that ever stepped in a WWE ring, you know, Bret Hart and Stone Cold."

On the other hand, Brisco looked back on one of the worst matches he experienced, in which the Hardcore Championship changed hands roughly 15 times.

Likewise, Brisco went on to name two particularly bad bouts, including the infamous Punjabi Prison Match and the Junkyard Dog Match. He explained that he used to intentionally pick matches that would be challenging to put together in order to protect other agents from Vince McMahon's wrath.

"I was in charge, so I got screamed at regardless," said Brisco. "I always looked at the card and picked the hardest match to put together where I knew the agent was going to get in trouble and I would take that job to keep him from getting hollered at because I was in-charge and get hollered at regardless, so I might as well save a guy from that. I also did a Punjabi (Prison) match that was considered awful."

Gerald Brisco had a legendary WWE career

Gerald Brisco's WWE career has spanned 36 years. Throughout his tenure, he worked in multiple roles, starting as a local promoter and making his way up to an agent. He was very close to Vince McMahon, so it came as a surprise when he was released from the company last year.

He has appeared in multiple on-screen roles as well, most famously as part of McMahon's Stooges alongside Pat Patterson during the Attitude Era. Brisco also held the Hardcore Title and the WWE 24/7 Championships in the company. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008, alongside his brother, Jack Brisco.

