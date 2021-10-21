WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco reveals the one great thing about his time in WWC (Exclusive)

Gerald Brisco recently reminisced about his time working with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Carlos Colon for the World Wrestling Council (WWC) in Puerto Rico.

During his time in Puerto Rico, the former WWE producer managed to capture the WWC World Junior Heavyweight championship. He also teamed up with his brother, Jack Brisco, as part of the renowned tag team, The Brisco Brothers, to capture the WWC North American Tag Team Championship from Los Pastores (better known as The Bushwhackers in WWE).

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke highly of his time on the island of Puerto Rico and praised Carlos Colon for doing a great job.

"It brings back so many fantastic memories. I love the island of Puerto Rico. I love the city of San Juan. You've got to take the time to go down there and enjoy the entire island, that's one great thing about wrestling there. Carlos Colon did such a great job there, we'd hit like a three-city tour, and each time we went out there, it was a different city, so we got to discover the entire island. I love San Juan, the beaches there, it was as good as it could get and Carlos took care of everything and we would sell out the Roberto Clemente Coliseum with 12-15000 people and the atmosphere was electric each night that we were there.", Gerald Brisco said.

The WWE Hall of Famer says he would want to revisit the Island

Brisco further stated that he would like to revisit the place for vacation. He appreciated the people and added that he enjoyed getting to know them.

" It's a wonderful place and I told my wife I wouldn't mind going down there on vacation just to revisit the island. I feel blessed to have had the opportunity to go down there to all those Caribbean islands, all the people down there are such wonderful people. They are such devoted fans, when they get to meet you down there, they can tell you so much about your career that you'd never know. I'd just say I'm blessed to have been to all of the islands down there. I got to work and most importantly meet the people of the island to understand their culture. I enjoyed getting to know people, that's the great thing about our business.", Brisco added.

Brisco worked for WWE for 36 years before his shocking release last year. He has had multiple roles within the company and was a close associate of Vince McMahon.

Gerald BRISCO 🤼‍♂️ @Fgbrisco Ok, want to get this out the right way. Last night I received a call from @wwe Chairman Of The board @VinceMcMahon to let me know after 36 years of dedication to @wwe i an no longer needed. I’m ok withthis. I will still be around to help talent. More info will follow. Thanks Ok, want to get this out the right way. Last night I received a call from @wwe Chairman Of The board @VinceMcMahon to let me know after 36 years of dedication to @wwe i an no longer needed. I’m ok withthis. I will still be around to help talent. More info will follow. Thanks

