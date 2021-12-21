"Arrogance and a disregard for other people" - Details on The Ultimate Warrior's lack of respect for WWE legend's attire

Former WWE costume designer Tom Fleming recently disclosed details about The Ultimate Warrior’s “arrogant” behavior backstage.

Fleming created ring gear and merchandise for WWE Superstars throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. He was responsible for designing many famous outfits, including the cape that Charles Wright used when he performed as Papa Shango.

Speaking on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Fleming recalled how The Ultimate Warrior walked all over Papa Shango’s newly created cape before kicking it:

“The Ultimate Warrior comes walking through, and instead of walking around, he literally walks through Papa Shango’s cape on top of it, kicked it to the side, and then went into the bathroom… There was a lot of ego and, from my experience, the only reason somebody would do that is because they have an arrogance and a disregard for other people."

In another interview with Pro Wrestling Defined earlier this year, Tom Fleming said he also had an issue with Curt Hennig (a.k.a. Mr. Perfect) in WWE. Hennig thought Adam Bomb’s singlet design looked too similar to his own ring gear, so he “screamed and yelled” at Fleming backstage.

The Ultimate Warrior’s behavior did not spoil Papa Shango’s debut

Charles Wright defeated enhancement talent Dale Wolfe during his first appearance as Papa Shango on the February 8, 1992 episode of WWE Superstars.

Although Tom Fleming had a difficult day due to The Ultimate Warrior’s antics, Papa Shango’s debut still went according to plan.

“I was stressed out. It was one of my first costumes and that happened, so yeah, that was a tough one. That was a tough one to handle, but everything actually went well. Papa Shango had a great debut and the costume came together,” Fleming added.

Wright, also known as The Godfather, said in a WSI interview that he had no problem working with The Ultimate Warrior in the early 1990s. He even praised the WWE Hall of Famer for agreeing to participate in Papa Shango’s voodoo segments.

