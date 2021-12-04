"I feel more respected" - Mandy Rose comments on her recent run on NXT 2.0

In an interview with WWE Deutschland, NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose spoke about an array of topics. She spoke about her new-found confidence since changing up her character on NXT 2.0. The Toxic Attraction leader also spoke about how she's gained a lot of respect from WWE officials and the locker room,

Rose noted that neither she, nor her other partners Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, knew exactly what direction Toxic Attraction would take in NXT 2.0. However, they're very happy with how things have turned out so far.

"I've always felt comfortable in the ring. There are times where you feel more confident than others (...) but I do feel a different vibe when I'm in there. Sometimes, when opportunities come your way and you take them and run with them, this was an opportunity. (...) I joke around, but everything I touch turns to gold and it did. Literally. None of us really knew where it was going to go. (...) As talent, we have to reinvent and evolve. I feel way more confident in the ring. I feel a little more respected too. (...) I feel way more confident and I'm having a lot of fun, which is a huge plus." Said Mandy Rose (h/t Fightful.com)

Mandy Rose won the NXT Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc, she defeated Raquel González in a Chucky's choice Trick or Street Fight match. The win marked Rose's first championship since becoming a full-time superstar in 2017. On the same night, fellow Toxic Attraction stablemates Dolin and Jayne won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships, making the trio the most powerful stable in NXT 2.0

Toxic Attraction will be part of the Women's NXT War Games match on Sunday, where they will be joined by Dakota Kai as they take on former NXT Women's champion Raquel González, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, and Kay Lee Ray.

Mandy Rose describes the moment where she gained Vince McMahon's respect prior to her run on NXT

In December of 2019, Mandy Rose and Otis began an on-screen romantic storyline which quickly became a favorite of WWE fans. While the angle was seen as pure comedy, it gave a lot of opportunity for Rose and Otis to show off their characters.

In an interview with Fightful podcast, Rose revealed that she was the one who pitched the entire storyline. She says that her pitch and attention to detail earned Vince McMahon's respect:

"There were a few interactions I had with Vince for sure (...) the one with the Otis storyline, I actually went in there and pitched that whole thing (...) the reaction I got from Vince (...) I think he really gained a lot more respect for me because he loved the idea, but he also thought it was really cool that I took the initiative to come in because he likes that,” said Mandy Rose

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think of Mandy Rose's character change in NXT 2.0? Do you think Toxic Attraction will lead their team to victory at WarGames? Let us know your thoughts on all of this and more in the comment section below!

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of Mandy Rose's run on NXT 2.0? Yes No 2 votes so far