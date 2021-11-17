Jeff Hardy confirms length of current WWE contract, explains how 'No More Words' played a crucial role in the deal

Jeff Hardy discussed his WWE contract in a sit-down interview with BT Sport, and how getting back his old (and highly popular) theme song "No More Words" was the key to him putting pen to paper.

Hardy revealed that in 2020 he signed a new 2-year WWE contract, only agreeing to the extension if he was able to use his old theme song. Performed by the band Endeverafter. The Charamatic Enigma expressed that giving the WWE Universe the ability to hear "No More Words" once again was very important to him.

"That was the deal when I re-signed. I was like, 'I'll sign for two years as long as I get my old theme back called 'No More Words.' We came to find that they owned the song so there was no reason I couldn't. My first night in front of a live audience, I got it back and it's just like it never left. It was so powerful. I think [WWE] realized, 'Yeah, that was a good decision.'"(h/t Fightful)

The iconic song debuted in 2009 for Hardy at the height of his main event push. Later in the interview, Hardy was asked if he was concerned that newer WWE fans might not be familiar with the song and how he would respond to the lack of crowd response. The legend said he would have admitted he was wrong, but is happy that everything worked out the way it did.

"I would say, 'I was wrong.' Everything worked out great and I'm happy it worked out the way it did."

WWE @WWE



You demanded it. DON'T YOU SEE THE WRITING ON THE WAAAALLLLLL!!!!!!You demanded it. @JEFFHARDYBRAND has brought back NO MORE WORDS to the @WWEUniverse live on #WWERaw DON'T YOU SEE THE WRITING ON THE WAAAALLLLLL!!!!!!You demanded it. @JEFFHARDYBRAND has brought back NO MORE WORDS to the @WWEUniverse live on #WWERaw! https://t.co/Uiaqga9O6x

What will Jeff Hardy do after his WWE contract is up?

With Hardy revealing that his most recent contract was only good for 2 years, fans could see Hardy in a different company after 2022. Retirement is always an option, especially considering that Hardy will be 46 years old when is contract is up. However, with fans returning to arenas to watch live wrestling, Hardy may have received a boost and drive to continue to wrestle.

While WWE will always welcome him back, could his brother's employment with rival promotion AEW bring Hardy to Tony Khan's promotion? At AEW Full Gear, Hardy was referenced by current AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara when he delivered a swanton bomb from the top of a ladder.

Do you think Jeff Hardy will leave WWE when his contract is up? Let us know what you think in the comment section below!

