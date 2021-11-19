"Should I ask for my release" - Details on Jeff Hardy wanting an intriguing character turn

Jeff Hardy recently highlighted an interesting heel turn idea that he is willing to explore in the future. The WWE legend seems open to incorporating the talk of his underwhelming positioning within Vince McMahon's promotion into a storyline.

Despite having earned major moments and titles throughout his career, many fans believe Hardy has been subjected to mediocre creativity by the company's higher-ups lately. For instance, The Charismatic Enigma was seen chasing the 24/7 Championship on RAW back in September, which led to heavy criticism from the wrestling world.

Jeff Hardy recently told SPORTbible that he could direct everyone's frustrations regarding his on-screen booking into an angle about him "being mistreated" by WWE. The popular star believes this idea would be an intriguing way to kickstart his transition into a villainous character.

“I think there’s a way to kinda turn heel without turning on the fans. It’s like turning on the company, where it’s something like, ‘Ok, I’m 44 years old, I’ve been doing this for so long and I’m really being mistreated – what's going on here? Should I ask for my release from World Wrestling Entertainment?’ This is not a ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ question, it’s a ‘Yay!’ or ‘Boo!’ question – let them yay or let them the boo and let them decide," said Hardy.

How long does Jeff Hardy's current contract last?

The Charismatic Enigma re-signed with Vince McMahon's promotion last year. During a recent interview with BT Sport, Hardy noted that he agreed to a two-year deal with WWE.

The eventual return of his 'No More Words' entrance song was part of the new contract as well. And on the July 19, 2021, episode of RAW, fans got to hear that iconic theme music once again.

Will Jeff Hardy — currently 44 years old — leave or stay in the world of sports entertainment once his latest contract ends? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

