Jeff Hardy's happy and healthy photos after WWE release are going viral

Former WWE superstar Jeff Hardy, who was recently released by the brand, is looking perfectly happy and healthy in one of his latest photos.

The high-flying athlete was released by WWE as he rejected going to rehab as proposed by the brand. Jeff Hardy had some ideas revolving around his character which he intended to pitch to the higher-ups, but things did not go the way the former Hardy Boyz member would have liked.

Jeff Hardy was spotted in Rockford, IL, at Dusty Boots Saloon as part of his Meet and Greet and Acoustic tour. The Charismatic Enigma looked very happy and seemed to be enjoying his off days in the photos that were doing the rounds on social media.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Pictures from Jeff Hardy's meet and greet/acoustic tour.

Jeff looks great, healthy, and very happy.🙏🏼

Jeff Hardy is currently under a 90-day non-compete and will become a free agent in early March. The former WWE Champion will be free to sign up for other promotions at the time, including the likes of Impact Wrestling and AEW.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo New photo of Jeff Hardy looking healthy and happy.



📸: GoodNote on Reddit

Ric Flair thinks Jeff Hardy did the right thing by choosing not to go to rehab

In the latest episode of the Wooooo Nation podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair explained why Jeff Hardy did the right thing by refusing to go to rehab.

The Nature Boy stated that he seconded Jeff on his decision not to go to rehab as the latter has enough experience of what it is like to stay in one. Flair also revealed that many counselors in rehab are former addicts themselves.

Well, you know what, I could not agree more. I love Jeff, I love his wife Beth. Above all they have a great relationship. I have talked to them both. And I think without saying something Jeff just said to them 'hey, I have been there, done that'.

The majority of these people, these counselors and facilities, they are former addicts themselves. So when they are talking to you, trying to make you understand what your issues are, they are recovering themselves. Does that make sense?

Which promotion do you think Jeff Hardy should join next? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

