"He has always been a liar" - WWE legend says he doesn't trust Paul Heyman

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler recently stated that he wouldn't believe anything that came out of Paul Heyman's mouth even if the latter's "tongue were notarized."

Heyman is a top-tier schemer on television and often finds himself in trouble. This was the case when Roman Reigns fired him last month after he admitted he was protecting the Tribal Chief from The Beast. The former ECW owner is now Brock Lesnar's advocate once again.

In this week's RAW Talk, Jerry Lawler gave his take on Heyman's character while talking about the on-screen personality's current alliance with Lesnar:

"I don't know if I ever told you guys; I've known Paul Heyman for many, many years. And the way I met him was, I reached into my back pocket one day for my wallet and shook hands with Paul Heyman. Now, he has always been a liar, a cheater. I wouldn't believe this guy if his tongue were notarized. You can't trust anything but you can believe that he will always come up with something underhanded like he did getting Brock Lesnar into that fatal five-way [at WWE Day 1]."

While Jerry Lawler made the above comments from a storyline standpoint, he and Paul Heyman had real-life heat against each other long ago.

Paul Heyman's scheming paid off at WWE Day 1 and on RAW

The Monday Night RAW landscape wouldn't have changed much if Roman Reigns hadn't pulled out of the Day 1 event after testing positive for COVID-19.

A last-minute change in plans allowed Reigns' opponent for the night, Brock Lesnar, to enter the WWE Championship match instead. Heyman was credited for this development, which led to Lesnar becoming the new champion, and the two acknowledged their reunion on RAW.

While the on-screen advocate might have found a lifeline in The Beast Incarnate, their saga with Roman Reigns seems far from over. Lesnar will confront Reigns this Friday on SmackDown.

Since changing sides, Heyman's role in the feud has become more intriguing than ever. It will be interesting to see how he influences their rivalry moving forward.

