"He found that very offensive" - Jim Ross explains why Steve Austin went off-script at WWE event

Jim Ross recently recalled how Steve Austin refused to read from a script while inducting the legendary commentator into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Although WWE legends speak out-of-character at the Hall of Fame ceremony, Vince McMahon still wants to know what people are going to say during their speeches. For this reason, in 2007, Steve Austin was given a list of things to say before he inducted Ross at the annual ceremony.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross said Austin was offended that someone wanted to script his Hall of Fame induction speech. The WWE icon threw away the script and told stories about his own personal experiences with his close friend instead.

“Austin inducted me, us being first, and him throwing away the script they had written for him to introduce me,” Ross said. “He found that very offensive and he did his own introduction. I think that, Paul [Grilling JR host Paul Bromwell], would probably be my favorite [WWE moment] because it’s so unique, it’s only gonna happen once."

“I’m not gonna be one of those guys, if you’re gonna make a bet, you can bet JR is not gonna get that second Hall of Fame ring from WWE," Ross added. "But I’m very proud of the one I got. Special night.”

Jim Ross said the night was made even more special because his late wife Jan was there in person to watch his induction.

Jim Ross also explained why Hulk Hogan vs. Steve Austin did not happen

During Ross' legendary career with WWE, the company delivered many dream matches, but it never booked a bout between Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan. In 2002, Hogan teamed up with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall to defeat Austin and The Rock on RAW before WrestleMania 18. That show turned out to be the only time that Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan competed in the same match.

Ross stated that he believes Austin was reluctant to face Hogan one-on-one because, at that stage of their careers, he did not think the match would succeed. Likewise, he also explained that Stone Cold was worried about how their in-ring styles would mesh.

Steve Austin said in 2019 that he regrets not facing Hogan when they both worked for WWE in 2002. In hindsight, he said he thinks they should have had a casual conversation at the time and agreed to do business together.

