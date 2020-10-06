5 WWE Superstars and their major career mistakes

In 2020, WWE fans know more information about the real people behind WWE’s larger-than-life characters than ever before.

The likes of The Rock and Steve Austin have been known to tell in-depth stories about their WWE in-ring careers, while The Undertaker has given more out-of-character interviews in 2020 than he did in the other 29 years of his career combined.

Of course, it is only natural that these WWE legends often reflect on the greatest moments of their careers, but many of them have also admitted to making huge errors of judgement during their time in the wrestling business.

In this article, let’s count down five legendary WWE Superstars who revealed some of the biggest mistakes that they made in wrestling.

#5 Steve Austin wishes he worked with Hulk Hogan in WWE

Steve Austin failed to show up to an episode of WWE RAW in June 2002 after he was booked to lose a King of the Ring qualifier against the up-and-coming Brock Lesnar.

That incident, which led to Austin having a seven-month break from WWE, happened just four months after Hulk Hogan returned to WWE alongside fellow nWo members Kevin Nash and Scott Hall.

It was widely speculated around that time that WWE could build towards a feud between Hogan and Austin. However, Vince McMahon chose to book Hogan vs. The Rock and Austin vs. Hall at WrestleMania 18, and the dream Hogan vs. Austin match never happened in WWE.

Speaking on his Steve Austin Show podcast in 2019, Austin told Hogan that he wishes they worked together in 2002.

“I think if we’d ever gotten into a room and had just a chilled conversation, we probably could’ve done business together. That probably would’ve been, I guess it is, one of the biggest regrets of my career, other than not jobbing for Brock. I never would’ve done the job [lost that night to Brock Lesnar], but I wish I showed up. But I would’ve loved to have worked a program with you.”

Austin has clarified many times that he would have happily lost against Lesnar if the match had a storyline build-up, but he was unwilling to lose to The Next Big Thing in a relatively meaningless King of the Ring qualifier.