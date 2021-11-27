Jim Ross says he regrets his attitude for his "Kiss My A**" segment with Vince McMahon

Current AEW announcer Jim Ross revealed that he wishes he had a better attitude prior to his "Kiss My A**" segment with Vince McMahon, during an episode of Grilling JR” on AdFreeShows.com. The seasoned play-by-play announcer said that he could have "....taken it more like a seasoned pro and not been a crybaby."

While participating in the watching along for the 11/26/01 edition of Monday Night RAW , where he was inducted into the embarssing "Kiss My A** Club", Jim Ross noted that he didn't quite "get" the segment at first, but has since come to understand it better.

“To be honest with you, I should have had a better attitude going into this thing. Now in my later years, I certainly would, but you know, you’re younger. That was 20 years ago. I was 49 years old, so I was a little bit more defiant, a little bit more contentious, but I shouldn’t have been. That just sold it to Vince’s pleasure. I should have done it without any boo boo face, but I didn’t, and that’s my fault. I’ll take full responsibility for that,” Ross said. (h/t WrestlingNews.com)

Jim Ross later added that Vince McMahon was simply trying to get an extreme amount of "heat" placed on him. This way any superstar he worked with would instantly receive a boost of momentum.

“I wish I would have taken it more like a seasoned pro and not been a crybaby. It wasn’t just me, I didn’t understand it. I learned to understand it. Vince was just trying to get heat on himself so that he could rekindle a group so that everybody that Vince touches, whether it be Regal, The Dudleys, or whomever, are going to mean more because Mr. McMahon has blessed them and he has all this heat.”

The infamous segment was vintage evil Mr. McMahon. The WWE Chairman would try and force WWE Superstars and personnel to, quite literally, kiss his behind. The segment appeared on regular television and PPVs, with McMahon calling the "inductees" members of the "Kiss My A** Club". Members range from William Regal, Shawn Michaels, to his own son Shane McMahon.

Jim Ross worked for WWE full from 1993 to 2013, followed by sporadic appearances until 2018, with his final televised WWE appearance taking place at The Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view in 2018.

Jim Ross has announced he will be taking a leave of absence from the AEW Commentary Table

It is well known that Ross has had significant health concerns, with Ross revealing earlier this month that he had been diagnosed with skin cancer. While he seems confident in his battle with cancer, Ross has made it clear that he will be choosing his health over working for AEW.

Jim Ross announced yesterday that he will be taking a hiatus from AEW, Taking to Twitter, Ross disclosed on Twitter that he will have to undergo 22 radiation treatments starting this coming Monday. The veteran says he is looking to return to his position in time for the December 29th edition of AEW Dynamite, which will be AEW's New Year's Smash special.

Ross thanked AEW, his fans, and CEO Tony Khan for supporting him.

"Due to my skin cancer care totaling 22 radiation treatments starting Monday, I will hopefully return to the announce desk on December 29 in Jacksonville. @TonyKhan supports me on this strategy which has been a blessing. My thanks for all your support," tweeted Jim Ross.

Jim Ross @JRsBBQ







My thanks for all your support. 🙏🤠 Due to my skin cancer care totaling 22 radiation treatments starting Monday, I will hopefully return to the announce desk on December 29 in Jacksonville. @TonyKhan supports me on this strategy which has been a blessing.My thanks for all your support. 🙏🤠 Due to my skin cancer care totaling 22 radiation treatments starting Monday, I will hopefully return to the announce desk on December 29 in Jacksonville. @TonyKhan supports me on this strategy which has been a blessing. My thanks for all your support. 🙏🤠

AEW owner Tony Khan took the time to personally give a shout out to Ross on Twitter, expressing immense confidence in the veteran announcer:

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Jim Ross @JRsBBQ







My thanks for all your support. 🙏🤠 Due to my skin cancer care totaling 22 radiation treatments starting Monday, I will hopefully return to the announce desk on December 29 in Jacksonville. @TonyKhan supports me on this strategy which has been a blessing.My thanks for all your support. 🙏🤠 Due to my skin cancer care totaling 22 radiation treatments starting Monday, I will hopefully return to the announce desk on December 29 in Jacksonville. @TonyKhan supports me on this strategy which has been a blessing. My thanks for all your support. 🙏🤠 JR, everyone here at @AEW wishes you the best. I think it’s a great gameplan you’ve got, we look forward to your return to commentary, hopefully in your new hometown Jacksonville FL @dailysplace at New Year’s Smash at the end of December! We want you to kick the cancer’s ass, JR! twitter.com/jrsbbq/status/… JR, everyone here at @AEW wishes you the best. I think it’s a great gameplan you’ve got, we look forward to your return to commentary, hopefully in your new hometown Jacksonville FL @dailysplace at New Year’s Smash at the end of December! We want you to kick the cancer’s ass, JR! twitter.com/jrsbbq/status/…

ALSO READ Article Continues below

On behalf of everyone at Sportskeeda, we wish Jim Ross the best of luck and a speedy recovery!

When we interviewed Queen Zelina, she had a fight with a current Champion off camera. Click here!

Edited by Genci Papraniku