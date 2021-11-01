"Maybe it’s his time to help elevate Reigns"- Former WWE Referee predicts Roman Reigns' next feud

Roman Reigns' next opponent could be Drew McIntyre, according to former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas.

Reigns has beaten a long list of WWE greats in his quest to remain at the top of the company's food chain. The Tribal Chief has been Universal Champion for more than a year now, and fans are wondering who will be his next opponent.

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas recently spoke with The Wrestling Inc. Daily and shared his thoughts on Roman Reigns' next possible opponent after beating Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel.

Korderas believes WWE could use Drew McIntyre next to elevate The Tribal Chief in a way that won't make him look weak.

“Drew McIntyre could be next on the card, and there is a way to get Drew over without him going over against Roman Reigns, as well. I kind of feel sorry for Drew, in some respect, because he was pinned as ‘the guy’ last WrestleMania. But at the same time, now, maybe it’s his time to help elevate Reigns. I don’t know how you elevate Roman Reigns to the next level?" said Korderas. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre is certainly a possibility in the near future

With Brock Lesnar currently serving an indefinite suspension from WWE, Roman Reigns currently doesn't have a challenger for his Universal Championship. The Tribal Chief could go up against Big E at Survivor Series. But in terms of challengers to Reigns' throne, no concrete plans have been made by WWE.

The Universal Champion was absent from the latest edition of SmackDown. However, he wrestled a six-man Tag Team match after the show went off the air. The match pitted Reigns and The Usos against Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits. This could mean WWE is testing out a feud between the two men.

These two men have faced each other in the past. Reigns defeated McIntyre in their first major battle at WrestleMania 35. Last year at Survivor Series, the two men faced off in a Champion vs. Champion match, which Reigns won.

Drew McIntyre was WWE's top star for the better part of 2020 and recently made his jump to SmackDown. Given his popularity amongst the fans, it would be an excellent decision to have him go after Reigns and the Universal Championship.

