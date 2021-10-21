Photo: Karrion Kross looks almost unrecognizable after changing his look

Karrion Kross is looking quite different than his usual self in a set of photos that he recently shared on social media.

Karrion Kross is currently a mainstay on WWE RAW. As per the latest reports, WWE is set to make some changes to Kross' entrance as well as his look. He will reportedly portray a character who's "more of a psycho, yet still calm & cool."

With these rumors surrounding Kross, the RAW Superstar made waves on Instagram and Twitter by posting several new pictures. In these images, Kross is rocking a new look. He has grown out his hair, and he has also made minor changes to his facial hair. As a result, he almost looks unrecognizable.

Karrion Kross @WWEKarrionKross “Don't let yourself get attached to anything you are not willing to walk out on in 30 seconds flat if you feel the heat around the corner.”📷 @iLLiteFotos “Don't let yourself get attached to anything you are not willing to walk out on in 30 seconds flat if you feel the heat around the corner.”📷 @iLLiteFotos https://t.co/J8cZIjLeVf

WWE fans were quite surprised to see Karrion Kross' new appearance

The WWE Universe was taken aback by Karrion Kross' different look, and many fans shared their reactions reactions. Some couldn't recognize him, while others compared him to a movie star. Check out some fan replies below:

Nej @gspc18 @WWEKarrionKross @Lady_Scarlett13 Kross with hair looks like Randy Orton's brother lol @WWEKarrionKross @Lady_Scarlett13 Kross with hair looks like Randy Orton's brother lol

Karrion Kross did quite well for himself back when he wrestled in NXT. He won the NXT Championship on two occasions during this run. Things took a turn for the worse when Kross was promoted to the main roster.

Kross lost to WWE veteran Jeff Hardy in his first match on RAW. A few weeks later, he debuted a new look that included a gladiator helmet and suspenders. Kross' new gear was mostly slammed by fans, and many clamored for his previous character to return. Kross later posted a message explaining why he wears mask on TV:

"We all wear masks. And the time comes when we cannot remove them without removing some of our own skin. We understand how dangerous a mask can be. We all become what we pretend to be. Perhaps I intend to expose that... Painfully. *hour glass emoji*," Karrion Kross tweeted.

As many fans pointed out in the replies, Karrion Kross is looking like a legit movie star in his latest pictures. Kross has tons of potential, and he could become a big name on the roster in the near future.

Also Read

What do you think of Karrion Kross' new look? Sound off below.

Vince Russo thinks that Eva Marie's stock went down after returning to WWE. Click here for more.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like Karrion Kross' new look? Yes No 18 votes so far