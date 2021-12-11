Recently released WWE star teases a match with Edge

Former WWE star Karrion Kross has discussed the prospect of facing Edge in the future.

Kross was shockingly let go by WWE, along with his fiance Scarlett and several other stars, last month. The two-time NXT Champion made a big impression in the Black-and-Gold brand, but his run on the main roster was the polar opposite.

While replying to a fan's tweet about not being able to see Kross and WWE Hall of Famer Edge battle it out in the ring, he hinted at a possible match by replying, "Never say never."

Kross and Edge had a confrontation backstage during the latter's visit to NXT in February after winning the men's Royal Rumble match. He promised the Rated-R Superstar that he would win back the NXT Championship and warned him to make a wise decision while choosing his opponent at WrestleMania.

Edge wasn't threatened by Kross' words and told him that his words could motivate him to pick him as his opponent, which the two-time NXT Champion wouldn't like.

Karrion Kross was keen on facing Edge in WWE

Kross expressed his interest in facing Edge in the ring following their confrontation. He felt that the fans were interested in it and that he would have loved to put the Hall of Famer into a wall.

"Oh, I would love to put him through a wall! Yeah. Yes. I feel like that’s going to be coming at one point in our — the reaction that he and I got from people seeing that encounter, there is an interest there ... and I think, at some point, we’re going to revisit that, and it’s going to be very violent," said Kross.

Unfortunately, the match didn't happen, with Edge choosing Roman Reigns as his opponent for WrestleMania 37. It remains to be seen if WWE will re-sign Kross and if Edge stays in the company long enough for the match to happen.

