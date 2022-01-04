Photo: Keith Lee shows off new look with a big beard

Keith Lee took to Twitter to show off his new look with a big beard.

Lee uploaded a picture of himself back in training. He joked about his look, comparing it to a meme of Hollywood star Samuel L. Jackson. The former WWE star then added that it was time for him to start considering the next phase of his career.

"Back to work. In the Lab. I think I'm almost done with my Samuel L. Jackson meme look (right after I take a crazy looking photo with it lol). But it's time to start considering what is next properly," wrote Keith Lee.

Selective Lee @RealKeithLee Back to work. In the Lab.



I think I'm almost done with my Samuel L. Jackson meme look (right after I take a crazy looking photo with it lol). But it's time to start considering what is next properly. Back to work. In the Lab.I think I'm almost done with my Samuel L. Jackson meme look (right after I take a crazy looking photo with it lol). But it's time to start considering what is next properly. https://t.co/2m1nIVzbOL

Keith Lee is unlikely to return to WWE anytime soon

A former NXT Champion, Keith Lee was a massive fan-favorite during his time in WWE. However, his booking on the main roster left a sour taste in the mouth of his fans as he was never used to his full potential.

After being away from WWE television for a long time, he returned with a new gimmick and moniker, Keith "Bearcat" Lee. However, just as he was starting to regain some steam, WWE surprisingly released him on November 4, alongside several other wrestlers.

Recently, Keith Lee responded to a fan who claimed that he watches WWE in the hope to see the Limitless One back. Lee asked the fan to stop doing that and took a shot at WWE, claiming that the company had made enough money off his name since his release.

"You should probably stop that then. They've made enough money off my name since I've been gone lol," tweeted Keiht Lee.

Beep-Boop-Beep @milaalmodovar @RealKeithLee I swear I watch WWE in hopes to see you on there again. @RealKeithLee I swear I watch WWE in hopes to see you on there again. https://t.co/2g2mLfyJNI

Considering his comments, it seems unlikely that Keith Lee will be returning to WWE anytime soon. There hasn't been a lot of information about what he'll do next and where he'll resurface.

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on Keith Lee's WWE release. How big of a mistake was it?

Edited by Anirudh B