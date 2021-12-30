"Nobody gave a s**t" - Wrestling veteran reveals why he refused to manage The Miz (Exclusive)

Legendary wrestling manager Kenny Bolin said he refused to manage The Miz in Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) due to the former WWE Champion's cocky attitude.

In the 2000s, OVW served as the primary developmental territory for WWE. Bolin, who managed several stars there, including John Cena, recently joined Sportskeeda Wrestling's SP3 to discuss this Saturday's Day 1 pay-per-view. The Miz will take on Edge at the event in a singles match.

While discussing the upcoming match, Kenny Bolin shared a story from his time as The A-Lister's manager in OVW. The Starmaker brought up The Miz's reality television ventures, stating that nobody in OVW cared that he appeared in several TV shows. Although Bolin was against managing The Miz, he did it anyway.

"That's how little a s**t me and [Jim] Cornette gave because we were told he was a star at Big Brother and we said 'we don't give a s**t, you haven't done anything here...' So nobody cared, he came in thinking he was a pretty big deal, nobody gave a s**t, we didn't give a s**t. Me and Cornette especially did not nor did Danny Davis. I didn't wanna manage him. He had a bit of the big head when he got in. But eventually they put me with him anyway for a short period of time. I've already forgotten how I got out of it, I just didn't want to manage him," Bolin said.

Kenny Bolin on The Undertaker banishing The Miz from the WWE locker room

The Miz is often regarded as one of the best heels of the modern era due to his natural villainous gimmick. When he first arrived in WWE, no one would've ever imagined that he'd last this long in the company.

Kenny Bolin retold the story about The Miz being kicked out of the locker room by The Deadman:

"But hey, look at him, he's still there, he got up there and the stories I remember the best is how they packed his s**t and threw because he thought he was apparently a big deal when he got to WWE and they just threw his s**t out of the locker room. I think it was The Undertaker, and they made him get dressed in the hallway and he got abused and I thought he'd run away with his tail between his legs, but to his credit, like Randy Orton, who said 'I'm only here for the $750 a week,' Randy's now done more matches on Monday Night RAW than anybody and The Miz is still there and he can't be all that far behind I guess."

The Miz is one of the most decorated superstars in the history of the business. Alongside being a multi-time champion and main eventing pay-per-views, he has shared the ring with icons such as John Cena, The Undertaker, and Randy Orton.

