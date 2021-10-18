Kevin Owens opens up on the match that changed his career and life

Kevin Owens has revealed the match that has changed his career and his life. Taking to Twitter, the former WWE Universal Champion claimed that his showdown against Johnny Gargano from PWG: Battle of Los Angeles, 2013 is the match that turned things around for him.

Owens had an incredible run with PWG as he was a three-time World Champion in the promotion.

A fan recently tweeted a clip of the final moments of KO's match with Gargano. It caught the attention of Kevin Owens, who said the bout changed his life and career and indirectly praised the former NXT Champion.

"That match changed my career and my life," tweeted Kevin Owens.

Owens' tweet also caught the attention of the man with whom he had shared the ring back in PWG and on many other occasions.

In the replies, Gargano praised his former rival, as he wrote that it takes two to tango and Owens is the perfect dance partner, who is capable of delivering an instant classic when needed.

"Takes two to tango. Kevin is one of a kind. But everyone should know that by now!" tweeted Gargano.

Kevin Owens' run in WWE could be coming to an end soon

In recent months, rumors have suggested that Owens could be on his way out of WWE.

The former WWE Universal Champion even tweeted out the coordinates of Mount Rushmore and hinted that he could be on his way to AEW to reunite with The Young Bucks and former WWE star Adam Cole. But, as things stand, there is no further confirmation on these rumors.

Kevin Owens is currently a part of Monday Night RAW. After a few months on SmackDown, Owens was recently drafted to the red brand as part of the 2021 WWE Draft.

Owens had a brief feud with Happy Corbin and lost to him on the blue brand, a decision that didn't go down too well within the WWE Universe.

The former WWE Universal Champion isn't doing much on the red brand currently and it remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for Owens.

