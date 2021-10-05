New RAW star plans to win WWE Championship from Big E

Kevin Owens is hoping to win Big E’s WWE Championship after moving from SmackDown to RAW in the 2021 WWE Draft.

The 37-year-old was selected by the red brand as the 11th overall pick on the second night of the draft. He previously held the Universal Championship for 188 days between August 2016 and March 2017, but he has never won the WWE Championship.

Speaking on RAW Talk, Owens made it clear that his sights are set on winning Big E’s title. He also commented on possibly capturing the RAW Tag Team titles for the first time.

“It’s the WWE Championship [title that has evaded him], which happens to be on Monday Night RAW, so I see where you’re going with this. You wanna know if I wanna win the WWE Championship? Of course I wanna win the WWE Championship. There’s plenty of things I’d love to do on RAW. You know I’ve never been a Tag Team Champion in WWE either? I’d love to do that. The red tag team titles look cool. I’d go for that, the WWE Championship,” Owens said.

The WWE Championship and RAW Tag Team Championship are set to be defended at Crown Jewel on October 21. Drew McIntyre will challenge Big E for the WWE Championship, while RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle will face AJ Styles and Omos.

Kevin Owens’ WWE Championship and RAW Tag Team Championship history

Kevin Owens has unsuccessfully challenged for the WWE Championship four times in televised matches. In 2018, he failed to win the title from AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble (handicap match, also involving Sami Zayn) and Fastlane (Six-Pack Challenge).

A year later, Daniel Bryan retained the WWE Championship against Owens and Mustafa Ali at Fastlane 2019. Kofi Kingston then won the title from Bryan at WrestleMania 35 before defending it against Owens at Money in the Bank.

Owens has also challenged for the RAW Tag Team Championship twice on WWE television. The New Day retained the titles against Owens and Chris Jericho in 2016, while Buddy Murphy and Seth Rollins defeated Owens and Samoa Joe in 2020.

