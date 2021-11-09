"I am not in a rush" - Kevin Owens reveals why he isn't looking for a WWE title shot right away

Kevin Owens has commented that he isn't in a rush to become the WWE Champion. However, Owens said it would be hard to turn down the Title shot if he gets it.

KO was drafted from SmackDown to RAW last month, returning to the red brand once again. It was on Monday nights where he found his most success, winning the Universal Championship on the brand.

Kevin Owens has been put in an important spot right upon his return to RAW. Not only was he selected for the Survivor Series Men's team, but he got himself briefly involved in the WWE Title picture as well.

Kevin Owens spoke to Planeta Wrestling and was asked about his WWE Title pursuits and interest in it. Owens surprisingly responded by saying that he wasn't in a rush.

“I really don’t know. Obviously, being WWE Champion is something everybody wants to be so if I get an opportunity at it, it would be hard to turn it down. But, you know, one thing at a time. I just started on RAW again recently, so I am not in a rush,” said Kevin Owens. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Owens has been a babyface for a while now, and that could be something that changes. However, when discussing about the former Universal Champion these days, the elephant in the room always seems to be his contract status.

It's no secret that Kevin Owens' contract with WWE expires on January 31st, 2022. He subtly referenced that on RAW last week as well, adding fuel to the fire. It will be interesting to see how WWE handles Owens' situation.

Kevin Owens is enjoying life back on the road

Kevin Owens seems to be enjoying life back on the road while also dealing with the difficulty of being separated from his family. In the same interview with Planeta Wrestling, Owens said that things are back to how they were before the pandemic.

“I mean, everything is pretty much the same from when we used to come before the pandemic. The fans are really enthusiastic and really happy to be here, so are the wrestlers. So I think it’s just right back to regular business, which is great. Obviously, for a little while we didn’t know how the world would change, right? I think everybody was stuck in the same boat. But from the second we came back in September and showed up in the U.K. and saw how excited everybody was, we knew that things were just back to the way it should be.”

KO is a fan-favorite and the WWE Universe will be hoping to see him stay in the company. The next few months should provide us with some clarity regarding this situation and if Owens will renew with Vince McMahon's promotion.

Would you like to see Kevin Owens renew his contract with WWE in 2022? Sound off in the comments section!

