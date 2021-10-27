Kevin Owens sends out an emotional message following WWE RAW, praises veteran superstar

Kevin Owens took to Twitter to write how grateful he has felt for all the love and support that has been shown to him by the WWE Universe.

In a recent tweet, he further added that he would always give his absolute best inside the ring. The former WWE Universal Champion even said he will "walk away" from the ring the day he isn’t able to give his all, possibly meaning that he will retire from the business once he can no longer perform at the highest level.

Concluding his post, Owens thanked WWE veteran Rey Mysterio and made it known that the Master of the 619 is the best. On WWE RAW, Owens and Mysterio shared the ring in a four-way Ladder Match also featuring Finn Balor and Seth Rollins.

Kevin Owens' praise towards Mysterio in his message attracted a lot of attention. Fans flooded his replies with comments and further messages.

Here's Kevin Owens' latest message on Twitter:

Kevin @FightOwensFight I really don’t know what to say other than thank you all for your continued support and kind words. It really means a lot.The day I stop giving it my absolute all in that ring is the day I walk away. Not a second sooner.P.S. Rey Mysterio is the best. I really don’t know what to say other than thank you all for your continued support and kind words. It really means a lot.The day I stop giving it my absolute all in that ring is the day I walk away. Not a second sooner.P.S. Rey Mysterio is the best.

Owens' tweet even caught the attention of his nemesis Finn Balor, with whom he has shared the ring on many occasions.

Balor responded with an image of the four-way Ladder Match from RAW and Owens responded with another tweet of his own.

Kevin Owens WWE journey has been filled with historic title wins

Kevin Owens is regarded as one of the best in-ring performers in WWE right now. His mic skills are equally incredible and the former NXT Champion has been at the top of his game from day one in the company.

A former WWE Universal Champion, Kevin Owens won the title in a four-way match a few years ago when he was assisted by Triple H in his attempt to overcome Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Big Cass to win his only world title in WWE.

The Prizefighter is also a former WWE United States and Intercontinental Champion.

Earlier in this year, Kevin Owens rekindled his rivalry with Sami Zayn and defeated him in a singles match at WrestleMania 37. Zayn got his revenge and ended up beating Owens in a Hell in a Cell match afterward.

After a run in the blue brand, Kevin Owens was drafted to RAW as part of the 2021 Draft. After showcasing a terrific performance on his first night back, the WWE Universe should remain hopeful that Owens is only just getting started.

