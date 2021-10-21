"Probably wouldn’t end well for either of us" - Former WWE Universal Champion says it would be a blast to face Jeff Hardy

Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens would like to face Jeff Hardy, but he knows their placement on separate brands will likely delay this dream bout.

In a recent interview, Hardy expressed his interest in facing Owens. KO later took to Twitter to respond to these comments about a potential match between the two.

"That’s a huge compliment," wrote Owens. "I was really hoping we’d get to face each other soon but we both switched rosters."

Owens also explained how a match between the two men, who are both known to sacrifice their bodies with painful bumps, would be a brutal affair. That being said, he stated that it would be "an absolute blast" to compete against the former world champion.

Jeff Hardy's comments about Owens came during an episode of the "Out of Character" podcast with Ryan Satin. Hardy also spoke about his recent move to SmackDown and the talents he would like to work with in the future. The former WWE Champion expressed his interest in getting in the ring with Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens.

But with both Hardy and Owens switching brands during this year's draft, it seems like fans will have to wait a bit longer to see this dream match.

Jeff Hardy teases darker character in WWE

Jeff Hardy in WWE

During his recent interview with Ryan Satin on the Out Of Character podcast, Hardy also teased a darker side of him that is waiting to come out.

"I think there’s something that I have to figure out as well and is kind of needed because I don’t know how much longer I’m going to be wrestling," Jeff Hardy revealed. "Almost like a darker side of Jeff Hardy I think, needs to come out.... It’s my time to focus more on the character stuff instead of the high flying moves, the TLC matches, and all of that stuff. I think there’s something that’s waiting to be unleashed within me."

Could this finally be the time the WWE Universe gets to witness a heelish version Jeff Hardy? Fans will have to wait and see what happens next.

