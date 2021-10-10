"We have one King of the Ring out of 7.7 billion people" - Dutch Mantell names his pick from the tournament (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell has recently revealed his pick for the King of the Ring Tournament.

In the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell spoke to Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III about the ongoing King of The Ring tournament and stated that he would pick Xavier Woods to win it.

"Xavier Woods. He’s gotta win it. Hey, anybody that kind of campaigns to win a match for 10 years, give it to him. For eternity, he can say he won King of The Ring and how many King of The Rings have there been? Okay, we have one King of the Ring, out of 7.7 billion people. That’s actually doing something," Dutch Mantell said.

You can watch the entire episode of Smack Talk below:

Xavier Woods always wanted to become the King of the Ring

Xavier Woods has consistently expressed his desire to win the tournament. Even before the brackets were revealed, he tweeted out his excitement for the tournament.

He later disclosed that he became a WWE Superstar solely for King of The Ring. Woods also proclaimed that his victory at the contest is inevitable.

"Me becoming king is inevitable. I speak my truth into existence every single time. And so when I wear that crown upon my head, the streets will be full of children throwing candy, singing my praises and they will all say, ‘Hail King Woods,” Xavier Woods said.

Xavier Woods will fight against Ricochet while his teammate Kofi Kingston will go up against Jinder Mahal on RAW. If both the New Day members win their matches, they will face each other in the semi-finals. The final of the tournament will be held at Crown Jewel.

New Day members Kofi and Big E have won the WWE Championship. Woods is an equally talented wrestler with immense support from the WWE Universe.

Also Read

Hence, it would be a wise move from WWE to crown him as the winner to fulfill the fans' wishes and to give Woods a proper singles run. Winning the tournament could be the first step for him towards the world title.

Do you think Xavier Woods will win the tournament? If not, who do you think is the favorite for the tournament? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Drew McIntyre vs. Tyson Fury? We chatted with the Scotsman and asked him about the dream match here.

Edited by Angana Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Will Xavier Woods become the new King of The Ring? Yes No 1 votes so far