Konnan reveals canceled storyline with Hulk Hogan in WCW

One of the more interesting members of nWo and nWo Wolfpac, Konnan has enjoyed a storied career in professional wrestling with stints in WWE, WCW, TNA/Impact Wrestling, MLW, and AAA. Widely known for his WCW run, Konnan, on the Keepin it 100 Podcast, revealed that he was once supposed to be involved in a storyline with none other than Hulk Hogan.

Konnan was set to face Hulk Hogan when he first came to WCW

What might have been (Pic Source: Reddit/WWE/WCW)

Disco Inferno was answering a question from a fan who inquired whether a series of matches that were supposed to happen between Konnan and Hulk Hogan was real. Konnan answered in the affirmative and said:

"When I first came in, one of the things that Kevin Sullivan told me. That's why there is this old picture you'll see every now and then where we're holding a belt and we're both pointing at each other. And we were going to have a match in the United States and a match in Mexico. But I think when I got there...this was never told to me and I like to get Kevin Sullivan on the show and ask him."

Konnan said that they put the U.S. title on him when he first got there and pushed him really quick. He also said:

"And I think they found out this guy doesn't even know how to wrestle American style, he just knows how to wrestle Mexican style."

Suffice to say, Konnan found success in WCW and, in a way, was involved with Hogan in the nWo in some capacity. But it would undoubtedly be an exciting story if this did occur.

