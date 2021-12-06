WWE's Liv Morgan grants 'wish' ahead of Championship match on RAW, makes big promise to special fan

WWE Superstars have been known to grant wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation for years now, with legend John Cena being one of their most requested celebrities. RAW Superstar Liv Morgan recently had the opportunity to grant a wish to a special fan, a few days ahead of the biggest match of her career.

During their meeting, Morgan promised that she would win the championship for the fan named Austin. After asking if he'd be rooting for her, she told the fan "now I'm going to win," with the young man smiling from ear-to-ear.

.@YaOnlyLivvOnce meets an incredible fan, at the @MakeAWishCT #WinterWonderland, who wishes her luck in her match against @BeckyLynchWWE for the #WWERaw Women's Championship this Monday! #WWECommunity - WWE Community Twitter

Morgan will face Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. This will be the biggest match of the Misfit Rebel's WWE career. She won the opportunity to face Becky Lynch after winning a #1 contenders match last month on RAW.

Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch's contract signing on WWE Monday Night RAW was very intense

Fireworks have been going off during the build-up to Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch's championship clash on Monday, with last week's exchange of words during their championship match contract signing being the height of it.

During their back and forth, Morgan blamed Lynch for the release of her "friends" from WWE, saying that it was because of Lynch's "greedy contract." The fierce segment was highly praised and created some serious hype for the feud.

"You're the reason why your friend is gone, just like the reason why your big, fat greedy contract is the reason why MY friends are gone. How does it feel knowing you become everything you despised?"

The two will collide this Monday in the main event for the championship. Morgan may have the odds stacked against her, but WWE fans are pulling for the underdog.

