WWE Live Event Results: Former champion gets injured, Becky Lynch faces former rivals – Fayetteville, NC (1/2)

WWE stopped at Crown Arena in Fayetteville, NC for the first live event of 2022. The event featured RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch squaring off against old rivals while former SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks suffered an unfortunate injury.

The event started with a singles contest as Rick Boogs faced Austin Theory. The former NXT star came up short as Rick Boogs stood tall.

Next up was a singles competition in the women's division. Natalya added another win to her outrageous WWE win record. The SmackDown star defeated Nikki A.S.H. to start her 2022 with a win.

Natalya's win was short-lived as Rhea Ripley challenged The Queen of Harts to a match. The former NXT Champion defeated Natalya to avenge her partner.

Next up was the first title match of the evening as Becky Lynch defended her championship against Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan. The Man continued her dominant run in the new year.

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE



Your fav could never be Big Time. Defended the title at Day 1 less than 24 hours ago, hit the road, defended it AGAIN at #WWEFayetteville Your fav could never be Big Time. #GOAT Defended the title at Day 1 less than 24 hours ago, hit the road, defended it AGAIN at #WWEFayetteville. Your fav could never be Big Time. #GOAT https://t.co/Mh8GqT9DyU

This was followed by another title match as Damian Priest defended his United States Championship against The Miz. The Archer of Infamy successfully retained after a pinfall victory.

Next up was another title match featuring Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. The Queen was able to retain her title through a pinfall. Sasha Banks was helped to the back after a horrible back injury during the match.

The main event was an eight-man tag team match. Bobby Lashley teamed up with The New Day to take on the team of Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and The Usos. The match ended in disqualification after The Architect used a steel chair.

The match was restarted with no disqualification stipulation, but the team of babyfaces fell short of a man after Bobby Lashley walked out. The trio, however, managed to secure a victory.

Complete WWE Live Event results from Fayetteville, NC:

Rick Boggs def. Austin Theory

Natalya def. Nikki A.S.H.

Rhea Ripley def. Natalya

WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan

WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) def. The Miz

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Sasha Banks

The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, & Big E) & Bobby Lashley def. Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, & The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) via DQ when Rollins used a chair

No DQ: The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, & Big E) def. Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, & The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso)

