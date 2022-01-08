"NO CHANCE IN HELL"- Ex-WWE star on Vince McMahon and him being #1 and #2 entrants in Royal Rumble 2022

Matt Cardona isn't interested in the idea of him and Vince McMahon entering the 2022 Royal Rumble in the first two spots.

Vince McMahon is done with pro-wrestling for good. The last time he wrestled was way back in 2012, against current AEW star CM Punk. However, it hasn't stopped the fans from suggesting fantasy matchups for the WWE Chairman.

A fan recently shared a tweet, presenting a scenario that would see Vince McMahon enter the Royal Rumble match at the #1 spot, followed by Matt Cardona at the second spot.

Cardona noticed the tweet and responded to the same, with a resounding no.

Cardona did well for himself in WWE. He was the most popular act in the company about a decade ago, courtesy of his hit YouTube show "Z! True Long Island Story." Cardona's biggest career moment in the promotion was an Intercontinental title victory at WrestleMania 32.

Vince McMahon is the 1999 Royal Rumble winner

Vince McMahon participated in his first and only Royal Rumble match during the 1999 edition of the annual free-for-all. He entered at #2 while his arch-rival, Stone Cold Steve Austin, came in at #1. The finish to the match saw The Rock distracting Austin, which led to McMahon throwing The Rattlesnake over the top rope to win the Battle Royale.

Former WWE booker Vince Russo opened up about Vince McMahon's win and revealed the reasons behind the outcome:

"When we talk about 1999 and Vince winning the Royal Rumble. Bro, you’re sitting there watching this and you’re thinking two things: No way in the world Vince is gonna win the Royal Rumble. Number two, if he does, how in God’s name are they gonna do this?... So my point is there was some intrigue there." Said Russo.

Coming back to Matt Cardona, the former WWE Superstar is currently the hottest heel on the independent scene. He has had nothing but praise for Vince McMahon lately, comparing himself and GCW owner Brett Lauderdale to Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon.

