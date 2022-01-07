Matt Hardy reveals how much money The Hardy Boyz and Edge & Christian got paid for their ladder match at WWE No Mercy 1999

Matt Hardy recently revealed that he, Jeff Hardy, Edge and Christian were all initially paid $5,000 for their memorable ladder match at WWE No Mercy 1999. However, after stating their case to Jim Ross that the match was the reason people ordered the pay-per-view replays, all four got $5000 bonuses. This bumped up the total to $10,000.

The ladder match at No Mercy 1999 between The Hardy Boyz and Edge & Christian is considered by many to be a revolutionary encounter. While it wasn't the main selling point of the pay-per-view, all four superstars stole the show with their 17 minute classic.

On the first episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star recapped his experience of the events surrounding No Mercy 1999. Here's what he had to say regarding the paycheck he received:

"Initially my brother Jeff said '$50,000?' [recalling the paycheck for their match]. And then he said '20,000?'. Then I ask Edge about it and he said, "I don't know. Was it $5,000? Was it $10,000?". That $10,000 stuck out in my head initially. Then I asked Christian who said "I have a pretty good lock on this, I remember it well". You would get paydays for pay-per-views like three months later (...) We got $5,000 for the match. And then we thought 'Oh my god. Come on guys.' This was like a show-stealer (...) We knew it was definitely special and we addressed JR about this. JR ended up bonusing us each $5,000. So we all made $10,000 on that night," said Matt Hardy

You can check out the full podcast episode here as Matt Hardy touches upon a number of topics and shares some interesting stories:

The four stars later went on to have more iconic ladder matches in WWE

While this was one of the most impactful ladder matches in WWE history, there is another that takes the cake. These four superstars, alongside the Dudley Boyz, managed to make history at WWE WrestleMania X-7 in a TLC Match.

The revolutionary match is considered to be one of the greatest matches in wrestling history. What are your thoughts on the ladder matches between the two teams? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

