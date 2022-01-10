"When are we going out" - MJF has a request for WWE Superstar on Twitter

Are AEW's MJF and WWE's Happy Corbin best friends? It certainly seems that way based on their interactions on social media.

Earlier today on social media, Maxwell Jacob Friedman commented that he has a big signing today that he's getting paid a lot of money for but wants to up the price because it's in Albany, New York.

This prompted SmackDown's Happy Corbin to reply with a GIF of The Rock stating that "The price just went up."

MJF was quick to respond to Corbin asking when the two of them are going out to dinner.

"@BaronCorbinWWE When are we going out for steak?!?," MJF tweeted to Happy Corbin.

Happy Corbin wants to rent out a restaurant so he and MJF can have steak without being bothered

It didn't take long for Happy Corbin to respond to MJF saying they can go out for steak at any time, but he doesn't want anyone bothering them when they do.

"@The_MJF Anytime but we will have to rent the place out so peasant's can't bother us," Happy Corbin tweeted back to MJF.

MJF approved of Happy Corbin's idea by responding with a GIF of Reece Simpson, AKA Roll Safe, pointing at his forehead to signify that the former US Champion was right in his thought process.

While these two men aren't in the same company, it's always entertaining to see the them interact on social media. If they were ever able to get a photo of the two of them together and post it to social media, wrestling Twitter would probably have a meltdown.

What are your thoughts on the back and forth between MJF and Happy Corbin? Would you like to see these two interact on screen someday? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

