Nia Jax reacts to old picture of a 385-pound Braun Strowman

Nia Jax seemed impressed with Braun Strowman's eight-year-old throwback picture, in which he looks quite different compared to his present form.

Strowman has come a long way over the past eight years. He is incredibly fit and boasts a ripped physique, but he had to grind for years on end to achieve the same.

The former WWE Superstar recently shared a throwback picture from his NXT debut. He looked quite bulky back then, and has shed a lot of weight over the years. It should be noted that Strowman used to weigh a whopping 385 lbs, back when he debuted in WWE.

Nia Jax noticed Braun Strowman's post and couldn't help but throw praise at him. Check out the post as well as her comment below:

Nia Jax comments on Braun Strowman's throwback picture

For those unaware, "Meat castle" is defined by Urban Dictionary as "A muscular male who is built like a brick sh*thouse."

Nia Jax has been a big fan of Braun Strowman for a while now

Both Jax and Strowman enjoyed fulfilling careers during their respective WWE stints. Nia Jax won her only RAW Women's title at WrestleMania 34 with a win over Alexa Bliss. Braun Strowman, on the other hand, won his only Universal title at WrestleMania 36 by defeating Goldberg.

Back in 2017, Jax was involved in a romantic angle with Enzo Amore. In an interview, she was asked about the Mixed Match Challenge and possibly teaming up with Strowman over Enzo. She explained that she wants to win the Mixed Match Challenge and the smart idea would be to pick Braun Strowman as her partner, and not Enzo Amore.

Strowman is doing quite well when it comes to keeping his body toned and in great shape. The former Universal Champion was released by WWE back in June. Shortly after his release, he shared his impressive body progress in an Instagram post.

Braun Strowman recently wrestled his first match after WWE release, against his close friend EC3 at The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All event. It remains to be seen what's next for the behemoth in the near future.

