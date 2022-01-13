Nikki Bella hints at comeback plan after return from retirement 

Nikki Bella has now joined a list of retired superstars returning to the ring. Daniel Bryan/Bryan Danielson seems to have started the trend, with Edge making the biggest headlines in 2020.

Two years ago, Nikki Bella was forced to call it quits on her wrestling career following the discovery of a cyst in her brain.

She was already out of the door but made sporadic appearances and even headlined the historic Evolution pay-per-view against Ronda Rousey. It turned out to be her final match, but she will step in the ring for the first time in over three years at this year's Women's Royal Rumble match.

Speaking on The Bellas podcast, Nikki Bella revealed that she has officially been cleared to return to the ring again:

“In the world of any professional sport, people always make comebacks, but what’s beautiful about WWE is that we can make comebacks as many times as we want as long as our bodies let us and doctors (let us). I’ve officially got cleared," (H/T Wrestlingnews.co).

The announcement seems to hint that she would be clear to compete even after the Royal Rumble. Bella is now a WWE Hall of Famer, and it will be interesting to see whether she frequently returns to the ring on a part-time basis.

Nikki Bella was surprised that WWE announced her return for the Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is all about surprises, which is why WWE got some backlash for announcing most of the participants for the women's match. Nikki Bella was one of many people who was surprised at WWE's decision, although she understood it from a marketing perspective:

"I was shocked they announced it because usually, these are surprises, but I understand, marketing-wise... Selfishly, that's why I was happy about it. No one would have ever expected you and I to be in the Rumble, so it makes me happy that the Bella Army knows and they can go," said Nikki.

It seems like a part of a new trend where WWE prefers ratings over surprises. The former Divas Champion returning to the ring would have been a huge surprise and a wholesome moment, but WWE seems to have chosen the route of drawing in more viewers for the Peacock stream of the Royal Rumble.

