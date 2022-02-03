"Nobody is safe" - former Women's Champion reacts to Shane McMahon's WWE departure

Shane McMahon was reportedly "quietly let go" by WWE earlier today, following his backstage behavior during the Royal Rumble. Early reports indicated that the son of WWE CEO Vince McMahon was one of the head producers of this year's men's Royal Rumble and attempted to book the match around himself.

McMahon entered the match at Number 27 and made it to the final three before being eliminated by the eventual winner Brock Lesnar.

The bombshell reports have garnered reactions from many former and active superstars, including former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax.

''Damnnn…nobody is safe. So I guess the narrative that you only have a job because you’re related to so & so, doesn’t really fit now does it," said Nia Jax

During her time with the company, Nia Jax was often targeted by critics for benefitting from nepotism and her relation to Hollywood mega-star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Clearly, the "Irresistible Force" decided to take today's news as an opportunity to take shots at those same critics.

New reports say Shane McMahon's departure from WWE goes beyond the Royal Rumble

While Shane O'Mac reportedly being ''let go'' by WWE was already newsworthy, new reports now suggest that his departure from the company went even deeper than a night of questionable booking decisions at the Rumble. According to WrestleVotes, this high-profile departure could have "ripple effects for years to come."

The original story was first reported by Ringside News, which stated that Shane McMahon wanted to play a significant role in the Rumble match and openly "buried" other producers of the match.

While all original reports pointed to the Royal Rumble as the root of Shane's departure, these new reports suggest that it goes much deeper than that.

