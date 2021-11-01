Photo: Paige gets "Death Becomes Her" trending with her incredible Halloween cosplay 

Former WWE Superstar Paige has got the internet talking about her excellent Halloween cosplay inspired by the movie "Death Becomes Her."

The former WWE Divas Champion took to her Instagram to share a post of her Halloween get-up, asking fans to guess what she has dressed up as.

"Virtual high 5 if you can guess what I'm dressed as..." wrote Paige in her Instagram post.

She shared the same picture with the same caption on her Twitter account as well, and the comments section was filled with fans appreciating her incredible cosplay and making their guesses. Many got it right that she was dressed up as Helen Sharp (played by Goldie Hawn) in the 1992 movie Death Becomes Her.

Soon, Death Becomes Her started trending on Twitter and Paige acknowledged the same with the following tweet.

"Nothing makes me happier for this Halloween than seeing I made “Death Becomes Her” trend" Paige stated via Twitter.

SARAYA @RealPaigeWWE Nothing makes me happier for this Halloween than seeing I made “Death Becomes Her” trend 🥲 Nothing makes me happier for this Halloween than seeing I made “Death Becomes Her” trend 🥲 https://t.co/0vl6gGrITB

Paige has recently been teasing a return to the ring

Paige enjoyed a lot of success in her relatively brief career in WWE. She was forced to retire from in-ring competition in 2018. However, over the last few months, the Anti-Diva has been continuously teasing a return to the ring.

During one of her Twitch streams earlier this year, Paige revealed that she would love to return and face Sasha Banks. She highlighted that the two have a built-in storyline as well as it was a kick from The Legit Boss during a WWE house show in 2017 that led to Paige injuring her neck again and ultimately announcing her retirement.

"I would love to face Sasha [Banks]. I feel like it's a built-in storyline and she's one of the best. She's one of the best out there, men or women. She's one of the best. Ain't no one putting on friggin' matches like her." Paige continued, "Charlotte is great, everyone is great, but Sasha is one of those wrestlers that can literally fight a ladder and it be a five star match. She'll carry me too [laughs]. Help me out sis?" (H/T - Fightful)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on Paige possibly making her in-ring return to WWE and facing Sasha Banks. What other dream matches would you like to see her in if she does return?

Did you know another former WWE star was considered to play 'fake Undertaker'? Find out right here.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Paige return to WWE? Yes No 5 votes so far