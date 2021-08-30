"Help me out sis?" - Paige wants to face top WWE Superstar upon possible in-ring return

Paige recently indicated that her WWE in-ring career could resume at some point down the road. The former two-time Divas Champion has also named Sasha Banks as someone she "would love to face" in her comeback match.

On a recent Twitch stream, she praised the SmackDown star and highlighted their built-in storyline as well.

"I would love to face Sasha [Banks]. I feel like it's a built-in storyline and she's one of the best. She's one of the best out there, men or women. She's one of the best. Ain't no one putting on friggin' matches like her." Paige continued, "Charlotte is great, everyone is great, but Sasha is one of those wrestlers that can literally fight a ladder and it be a five star match. She'll carry me too [laughs]. Help me out sis?" (H/T - Fightful)

Paige's last match came at a WWE house show on December 27, 2017, where she teamed up with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to face Sasha Banks, Mickie James, and Bayley.

During the bout, a kick from Banks led to Paige's neck getting injured, and the latter has not wrestled since.

If the former two-time WWE Divas Champion ever returns to the ring, would you like to see her feud with The Legit Boss?

Sasha Banks has disappeared from WWE television lately

Sasha Banks was initially announced to face Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2021.

However, WWE reportedly did not clear Banks to compete heading into the event. Her most recent absence doesn't seem to be injury-related, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider. As a result, The Legit Boss was eventually replaced by the returning Becky Lynch, who defeated Belair in less than a minute to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Paige is apparently not a fan of how the aforementioned title change took place. You can read more about that story HERE.

