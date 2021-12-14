"Miss you" - Paige sends a heartfelt message to 4-time champion

WWE Superstar Paige has sent out a heartfelt message to four-time WWE/F Women's Champion Lita.

Paige recently shared a picture of herself with Lita on her Twitter. The former two-time WWE Divas Champion stated in her tweet that it's her favorite picture with Lita. She also sent a kind message to the WWE Hall of Famer.

"My fave pic of @AmyDumas and I, miss you sister! 2022 is gonna be a good year!" wrote Paige.

SARAYA @RealPaigeWWE My fave pic of @AmyDumas and I, miss you sister! 2022 is gonna be a good year! My fave pic of @AmyDumas and I, miss you sister! 2022 is gonna be a good year! https://t.co/xupLaa4OpG

Fans hope to see Paige return to WWE soon

The last part of Paige's tweet above has once again started speculation about whether the former Divas Champion could be teasing an in-ring return. Paige was forced to retire 2018, and she has since been part of WWE in various non-wrestling roles.

Over the last few months, Paige has teased an in-ring return on multiple occasions. During a Twitch stream earlier this year, the fan-favorite star made it clear that her career as a wrestler isn't over; instead, she's working hard to make her return a reality. But she mentioned that this outcome might not happen immediately.

"I'm not done yet," said Paige. "This is going to be my comeback story. I'm inspired. I'm so inspired by the people coming back to wrestling and the more I think about it, I'm like, 'Okay, mentally, I'm ready to go.' I'm going to start working around, getting in the ring a little bit. Maybe. We'll see. This is not saying I'm making a comeback tomorrow."

Paige emphasized that she has a "long road" ahead of her, but she's chasing her dream of returning to the ring.

With the likes of Daniel Bryan, Edge, and Christian coming back from serious injuries, fans are hopeful that Paige will join that list as well. If she does, several amazing feuds and matches with the current roster are potentially waiting for her.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think about Paige's tweet? Sound off below.

A former WWE writer shares his opinion on the Jeff Hardy situation. Catch it live here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Paige return to WWE? Yes No 0 votes so far