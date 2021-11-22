Paul Heyman reacts to rumors of Brock Lesnar's suspension being lifted by WWE

Paul Heyman had an interesting response to Brock Lesnar's suspension being lifted by WWE.

In the aftermath of Roman Reigns' win at Survivor Series 2021, Paul Heyman was questioned backstage by Megan Morant regarding the same.

However, Heyman refused to provide a proper answer to the question and instead berated the interviewer herself.

"You're supposed to be pretty, not intelligent. You know, like Kayla... Who hired her(Morant) anyway?" said Paul Heyman.

At this year's Survivor Series pay-per-view, Kayla Braxton told Paul Heyman that she heard rumors regarding the Beast Incarnate's indefinite suspension being lifted.

A surprised Heyman suggested Braxton should ask Pearce for the details as the latter suspended Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar attacked Adam Pearce and other WWE personnel after Crown Jewel 2021

Following Crown Jewel 2021, the former UFC Champion was suspended by WWE official Adam Pearce. Lesnar laid out Pearce with two F-5s and was fined one million dollars for the attack.

At Crown Jewel 2021, Brock Lesnar failed to win the Universal Championship from Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief reigned supreme as he beat Lesnar with some assistance from The Usos.

During the match at Crown Jewel, Paul Heyman threw the WWE Universal Championship in the ring for either Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns to get a hold of it and use it as a weapon.

In the lead-up to the big showdown in Saudi Arabia, Heyman himself was one of the focal points in the storyline. The Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief was questioned about where his loyalty was.

While Brock Lesnar remains suspended at the moment, Staples Center's official Twitter handle has confirmed The Beast Incarnate has bought a ticket and will be ringside during SmackDown on December 10.

