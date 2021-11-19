"Get rid of him now" - Why Vince McMahon removed an important star from WWE show

Paul Heyman revealed why he was removed from the WWE Talking Smack show. The professional wrestling legend couldn't do the show as it clashed with the dark matches on SmackDown, which are usually main evented by Roman Reigns.

Paul Heyman joined as co-host of Talking Smack last year, presenting the show alongside Kayla Braxton. The Special Counsel, though, was removed from the role earlier this year, with Jackie Redmond and Matt Camp hosting the post-SmackDown show now.

While speaking on BT Sport's "Ariel Helwani Meets" show, Heyman said it was difficult for him to be on Talking Smack after the return of live crowds. Reigns is usually on post-SmackDown dark matches, which is when Talking Smack is filmed. He stated that Vince McMahon made the decision, ordering him to be replaced by someone else.

"The culture here (WWE) is 'do it yesterday'. So the moment someone realized, 'Oh, wait a minute. If we're going to do live crowds again and Roman's going to always be in the dark match main event, we need Heyman for that. So we can't do the show there, has to be in the studio, and Heyman can't be in the studio, you know we only have 3-4 weeks of Heyman on Talking Smack before we have to do something different...' (Vince says) - 'Get rid of him now.' 'Wait a minute, we still have 3-4 weeks to decide... ' (Vince says) - 'Get rid of him now. That's the decision. Start replacing him now,'" said Paul Heyman.

He stated that his run in Talking Smack is some of the best work he has done in WWE.

Paul Heyman on WWE's Talking Smack

Paul Heyman was fantastic in his role on Talking Smack, where he helped shine a light on Superstars that needed a push with his praise of them, or giving them a platform to air their grievances.

The Special Counsel pushed Roman Reigns' agenda on the show, while also having verbal jousts with the likes of Big E and Kevin Owens, to name a few.

Heyman also had great chemistry with his co-host, Kayla Braxton, and the two created compelling television and reinvigorated the Talking Smack show.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Please H/T BT Sport and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

Find out why Mick Foley said 'shame on you' to a former WWE writer here.

Edited by Anirudh B