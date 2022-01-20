"Thank god" - Paul Heyman reveals why he's glad Brock Lesnar speaks on the mic in WWE now

Brock Lesnar's "advocate" Paul Heyman is glad that the WWE Champion speaks on the mic as he joked that he has a sore throat from hyping up Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate has shown a different side to his personality since his return to the promotion last year, portraying a babyface character. Lesnar has even gotten on the mic several times and has been incredibly entertaining in his feud with Roman Reigns.

During a recent appearance on Casio's Cut, Heyman sounded pleased about Lesnar speaking more often on the microphone.

“Thank god. My throat was getting sore espousing the virtues of ‘The Beast’, ‘The Conqueror’, the reigning, defending undisputed WWE Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar. So thank god he decided to pick up a microphone and do some talking. I’m tired of talking about him,” said Heyman. (H/T WrestleZone)

Even after rejoining Lesnar following his stint as the Special Counsel of Roman Reigns, Heyman hasn't spoken much on behalf of the reigning WWE Champion.

What could be in store for Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman in WWE in the coming months?

Lesnar will put the title on the line against Bobby Lashley at this month's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Recent reports have suggested that Lesnar is set to face off against Reigns at WrestleMania 38, but it will not be a ''title vs title" match.

Lesnar and Reigns were initially supposed to clash at the Day 1 show, but the former Shield member tested positive for COVID, which put him on the shelf for a few days.

If their match at The Show of Shows is not going to be a "Champion vs Champion" match, one of the two could drop their title at the Royal Rumble. The Tribal Chief will defend the Universal Championship against Seth Rollins at the show on January 29.

