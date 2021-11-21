Rhea Ripley criticizes "disrespectful" and "silly" WWE Survivor Series decision (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley believes Nikki A.S.H’s omission from the WWE RAW women’s Survivor Series team is “disrespectful” and “silly.”

Ripley is set to represent Team RAW alongside Bianca Belair, Carmella, Liv Morgan, and Queen Zelina in the five-on-five elimination match at Survivor Series. Team SmackDown will consist of Natalya, Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, and Toni Storm.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s SP3, Ripley made it clear that she wants her fellow Women’s Tag Team Champion on Team RAW:

“To not have her on the team is a little bit disrespectful. To have one half of your tag team champions on the team and not the other half, it just seems a little silly to me. We obviously work well enough together to be the champions, so why not have Nikki on the team with us? I think we could really make some magic, and I’m just disappointed, I really am,” she said.

Rhea Ripley has held the Women’s Tag Team Championships with Nikki A.S.H. since they defeated Natalya and Tamina on RAW in September.

Rhea Ripley questions Team RAW's other Survivor Series participants

Carmella and Queen Zelina defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley in a non-title match on RAW earlier this month.

As a current Women’s Tag Team Champion, Ripley thinks Nikki A.S.H. is more deserving of a Survivor Series spot than their current rivals:

“Now I’m stuck with Carmella and Zelina… what the hell’s that?! I wanna say that our team is a winning team because we’ve got myself, Bianca, and Liv, and then there’s those two. And I just… it really grinds my gears knowing they’re on the team and Nikki isn’t,” she said.

Ripley joked that there is still time for someone to sneak-attack Carmella or Queen Zelina before Survivor Series. If that happens, she wants Nikki A.S.H. to be drafted in as a replacement.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

